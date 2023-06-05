Gufi Paintal, Who Played 'Shakuni Mama' In 'Mahabharat', Dies At 79

New Delhi: Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat", died on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. He was 79.

The veteran actor was admitted at a hospital in suburban Andheri. "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep," Hiten told PTI.

Hiten had earlier told PTI that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues. "He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten had told PTI.

Paintal's acting credits also include 1980s Hindi films such as 'Suhaag', 'Dillagi', as well as television shows 'CID' and 'Hello Inspector', but his manipulative uncle act as Shakuni mama from BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" made him a household name.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.