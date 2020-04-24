Gulaal actor Abhimanyu Singh's society sealed after resident tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Bollywood and South movie star Abhimanyu Singh's society Oberoi Springs building has been sealed after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides Abhimanyu, several other actors like Vicky Kaushal and Neil Nitin Mukesh also reside in the same apartment.

Worried for the young girl, who tested COVID-19 positive, Abhimanyu Singh said: “It is very unfortunate that the girl is tested positive with Coronavirus. I hope she recovers soon. More strength to her and her family”

An avid reader, Abhimanyu is utilising his quarantine reading. Earlier couldn’t give reading much time owing to his busy schedule. The 'Bhaukaal' actor is staying indoors and reading some quality content which is helping him stay positive through the pandemic.

While Abhimanyu is riding high the success of his role in Bhaukaal streaming on MX Player, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty starer 'Sooryavanshi'.