हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhimanyu Singh

Gulaal actor Abhimanyu Singh's society sealed after resident tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

An avid reader, Abhimanyu is utilising his quarantine reading. Earlier couldn’t give reading much time owing to his busy schedule. 

Gulaal actor Abhimanyu Singh&#039;s society sealed after resident tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood and South movie star Abhimanyu Singh's society Oberoi Springs building has been sealed after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides Abhimanyu, several other actors like Vicky Kaushal and Neil Nitin Mukesh also reside in the same apartment.

Worried for the young girl, who tested COVID-19 positive, Abhimanyu Singh said: “It is very unfortunate that the girl is tested positive with Coronavirus. I hope she recovers soon. More strength to her and her family” 

An avid reader, Abhimanyu is utilising his quarantine reading. Earlier couldn’t give reading much time owing to his busy schedule. The 'Bhaukaal' actor is staying indoors and reading some quality content which is helping him stay positive through the pandemic.

While Abhimanyu is riding high the success of his role in Bhaukaal streaming on MX Player, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty starer 'Sooryavanshi'.

 

Tags:
Abhimanyu SinghVicky KaushalNeil Nitin MukeshCoronavirusCOVID-19oberoi springs building
Next
Story

Bollywood News: After Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt hones her poetic skills
Corona Meter
  • 23077Confirmed
  • 4749Discharged
  • 718Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Committee formed to frame security protocol for healthcare workers: Delhi Health Minister