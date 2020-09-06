Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo: Sara Ali Khan makes a pink splash on Instagram with some stunning pool pics

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan is having the best time of her life, we have proof! Sara is currently in a mood to chill and is she is spending her time by the pool. On Saturday, she treated her Instafam to some stunning pictures of herself chilling in the pool wearing a pink bikini and a heart-shaped dark shades. Sara is seated on a pink tube with a book in hand and looks chic as always as she flaunts her perfectly toned body.

"Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo," Sara captioned her photos, which have gone crazy viral.

Take a look at how Sara channeled her weekend mood:

Sara loves the water and very often, she shares some lovely pictures of herself as a water baby.

She recently took the internet by storm with pictures of her making a splash in the sea by looking stunning a casual avatar and a blue lip shade.

"Back to Blue," she wrote.

Here are a few more pictures:

On the work front, Sara will be soon seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit 'Coolie No 1'. She also has 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.