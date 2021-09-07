Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma is a sneakerhead and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is to be blamed! Read why

New Delhi: Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma has managed to etch a strong mark in viewers' memory with his amazing performances. He is quite an avid social media player as well, sharing interesting things about his projects and other stuff.

His fans online did notice his love for sneakers - a collection that he proudly flaunts.

Revealing the reason behind his sneakerhead behaviour, Vijay Varma shared, "Anurag Kashyap is to be blamed. He gifted me 2 pairs of sneakers when we were in Poland shooting for Super 30. First time he gave me two pairs of sneakers and I wore them and I felt so good. Earlier, I used to wear those brown and black leather boots and suddenly when I wore those colours, I was like 'hmm I feel good and I look good'. That’s how it started way back in 2019."

The actor and his street style elevated looks are something to watch out for each day.

On the work front, Vijay Varma has an exciting bunch of films in his kitty.

As we look forward to the coming year, the actor has Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Hurdang alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal and a Reema Kagti directorial series 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha.