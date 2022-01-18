हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
siddhant chaturvedi

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi brings home luxe V-Rod Harley Davidson customised bike, check out pics!

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra's next 'Gehraiyaan' with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi brings home luxe V-Rod Harley Davidson customised bike, check out pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently gearing up for his next, 'Gehraiyaan', has bought himself a luxurious Harley Davidson bike. The actor took to his social media, to share a string of pictures of the same with his fans. 

In the caption, he wrote, "Kick maarke chappal kitne toote…Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche"

Siddhant has got the luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson customised for himself, and is the first Indian to get his hands on it. 

The actor, who rose to fame with MC Sher from Gully Boy, has certainly come a long way in the matter of just 3 years, which is a rather remarkable feat. 

On the work front, Siddhant is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra's next 'Gehraiyaan'. He also has 'Phone Booth', 'Yudhra' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline.

 

