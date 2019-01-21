Gully Boy: New song 'Mere Gully Mein' to be out soon

New Delhi: After unveiling two foot-tapping raps Apna Time Aayega and Asli Hip Hop, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy are all set to release yet another peppy track from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer revealed that the new song 'Mere Gully Mein' will be unveiled on January 22.

The previous song Apna Time Aayega became an instant hit amongst the audience and Ranveer was lauded for pulling off the rap effortlessly.

Gully Boy is inspired by street rappers of a slum Dharavi in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.