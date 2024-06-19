Advertisement
Guneet Monga Kapoor Reveals Raghav Juyal's Sinister Twist To Humour In 'Kill'

The film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is co-produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions and is set to release on July 5.

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Guneet Monga Kapoor Reveals Raghav Juyal's Sinister Twist To Humour In 'Kill' (Image: ANI)

Mumbai: Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Kill', shared that actor Raghav Juyal’s character blends humour with a sinister edge in the film.

In 'Kill', Raghav plays the role of a villain and was chosen from over 100 auditionees. Talking about Raghav, Guneet said: "Raghav's portrayal masterfully encapsulates the essence of his character, merging humour with a sinister edge. His performance will surely evoke memories of the iconic Joker, but with a unique spin that is all his own.”

Guneet said that the team held extensive auditions and met and tested over 100 people. Raghav was the one who stood out collectively. She explained, "We needed someone capable of delivering a unique mix of menace and humour, a character who could mesmerise and frighten the audience simultaneously.

Raghav Juyal's audition was exceptional; he not only captured the character's complexity but also infused it with his own distinctive touch. He is the ideal choice for this role in 'Kill', and we are eager for the audience to witness his performance.”

The film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is co-produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions and is set to release on July 5.

