हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga, Suriya hold puja for 'Suriya 38'

The makers of Tamil film 'Suriya 38' organized a puja ahead of the commencement of the film's shoot here on Sunday.

Guneet Monga, Suriya hold puja for &#039;Suriya 38&#039;

Chennai: The makers of Tamil film 'Suriya 38' organized a puja ahead of the commencement of the film's shoot here on Sunday.

Producer Guneet Monga, one of the co-producers of the film, took to Instagram to share glimpses from the ceremony.

"Aarambikkiradhu (it's starting) 'Suriya 38'," she captioned the photograph in which the movie's cast and crew members have posed with a priest.

Monga said the film will go on floors from Monday. "Suriya 38" is a tentative title.

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the Tamil film will feature actor Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. G.V. Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music.

Aparna said: "Delighted, gratified and in short of words here. Announcing my next with utmost happiness and a feeling of triumph. Couldn't ask for anything better. Seeking all your blessings."

Suriya also posted the puja's photograph, asking his fans to shower their blessings and "love" upon the film's team.

Suriya, along with the director, visited Ajmer dargah a few days ago to seek blessings.

Tags:
Guneet MongaSuriya 38AarambikkiradhuG.V. Prakash Kumar
Next
Story

It's dangerous to be silent: Kabir Khan

Must Watch

PT1M52S

5W1H: BJP to release manifesto tomorrow for Lok Sabha Elections 2019