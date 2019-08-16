close

Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha's latest to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

This year, IFFM screened over 60 films in more than 20 languages, including Vijay Sethupathi's "Super Deluxe" and "Bulbul Can Sing".

Melbourne: Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's latest release 'Blinded By The Light', will close the 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Saturday. The film, featuring Viveik Kalra and Hayley Atwell, is inspired by the life of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and his love for the music of Bruce Springsteen.

"Soaked in all issues and things close to our hearts, this is the film that will have a strong connect with the audience. Every Indian in Melbourne will feel in sync with the story as it is a narrative replete with stories close to their hearts. The universal story of immigrants said with the most personal touch," festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said. 

This year, IFFM screened over 60 films in more than 20 languages, including Vijay Sethupathi's "Super Deluxe" and "Bulbul Can Sing".

 

