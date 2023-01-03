topStoriesenglish
Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee reveal their baby girl’s name in the most adorable way- SEE PIC

Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee revealed that they have named their baby girl as Divisha.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:20 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, on Tuesday, revealed the name of their second child in a most adorable way. On November 11 the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl.  

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet and Debina dropped the picture with the announcement. In the picture, the couple with their second baby girl was seen sitting near the beach. They held up their baby and on the giant wheel her name was written "Divisha".  

Sharing the picture, "Our Magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga." On November 11 the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." 

Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, Lianna, in April last year and announced Debina`s second pregnancy just four months after they welcomed her. Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. 

Meanwhile, Gurmeet was seen with Giorgia Andriani in `Dil Jisse Zinda Hain` song. The duo came together first time for a single. He has been featured in several music videos from T-Series including `Teri Galliyon Se,` `Kuch Baatein,` `Dil Pe Zakhm,` and `Tumse Pyaar Karke` and each of them was a big hit. 

