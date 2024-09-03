Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Tuesday reacted on the postponement of Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming biographical political film 'Emergency', saying a movie should not be made with an agenda, and cinema should not be misused.

Gurpreet was present in the national capital to promote his upcoming Punjabi film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', along with the other star cast--Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin.

During the media interaction, Gurpreet has opened up on 'Emergency', which was scheduled for the theatrical release on September 6, but it has been postponed as the film has not received the censorship certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have also disposed of a petition filed against ‘Emergency’. One of the petitioners had stated that the movie contains scenes that will hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

The petitioners have sought directions to the Union government and the CBFC to revoke the film’s certificate and expunge or delete the 'offending' scenes. They also requested the court that the movie should be reviewed by an expert panel comprising Sikh intellectuals.

Speaking about the same, Gurpreet said: " 'Emergency' film jispar aitraaz jataya ja raha hai.. ham bhi same fraternity se hain ham bhi film banate hain. Hamne film banayi hain entertainment ke liye, lekin isme mai koi agenda lekar aaunga to wo galat baat hai."

(We are also from the same fraternity and we are also making films. We have made the film for entertainment, but if anyone brings any agenda in it then it is wrong.)

He further shared: "Cinema should not be misused. Jo mujhe thik lagta hai wo cinema hai to ye galat baat hai. Especially jab aapke paas historical facts ho, aapki research kam hai, jaankari kam hai, to fir uske liye audience and religious bodies jimmedaar nahi hai."

(If what seems right to me is cinema, then this is wrong. Especially when you have historical facts, your research is less, information is less, then the audience and religious bodies are not responsible for it.)

"Trailer me dekha hai ki unhone kuch esi cheezien rakhi hain jispar aitraaz hona laazmi hai. Mujhe doubt hai ki wo picture ese release ho jaegi," he concluded.

(It is seen in the trailer that she has shown some scenes on which it is natural to have objections. I doubt that the picture will be released.)

Meanwhile, ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ revolves around the lives and struggles of the cast, showing the burdens they carry.

The narrative exemplifies the importance of offering Ardaas, demonstrating how this act of devotion can provide solutions and solace for many of life's challenges.

The film is written and directed by Gippy. It also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli. 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija. It will hit theatres on September 13.