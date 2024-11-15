Guru Nanak Jayanti: Actor Lakshay Khurana Reflects On Childhood Memories And Spiritual Traditions

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti, actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays Aditya in Sun Neo’s show Ishq Jabariya, opens up about his personal connection to the festival and his cherished childhood memories. For Khurana, the occasion is a time to reconnect with his spiritual roots and honor longstanding family traditions.

In a heartfelt conversation, the actor fondly recalled his younger years, when he would visit the gurudwara with his mother for langar seva, "On Guru Nanak Jayanti, I look forward to visiting the gurudwara for prayers. It’s a beautiful day for us, and my wife will be making khada prashad at home, which is my absolute favourite. I have so many cherished memories from this festival. When I was a child, I would go to the gurudwara with my mother for langar seva, and I enjoyed every moment of it."

Reflecting on a particularly memorable experience, Lakshay shared, One year, we were fortunate to visit the Golden Temple for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and I was truly mesmerized by the beautiful decorations. The experience of having langar there is unforgettable—it was simply the best.”Alongside his spiritual observances, Lakshay continues to captivate audiences with his role in Ishq Jabariya, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM on Sun Neo. The show, which tells the heartwarming love story of Gulki, an ambitious young woman, features a talented cast including Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana.

For fans of both Ishq Jabariya and the spirit of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lakshay’s reflections offer a poignant reminder of the importance of family, faith, and tradition. Tune in to Sun Neo at 7:30 PM to catch the latest episode of Ishq Jabariya.