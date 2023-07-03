trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630029
NewsLifestylePeople
GURU PURNIMA

Guru Purnima 2023: Anupam Kher Shares Special Wish For His Gurus

Guru Purnima is an important occasion observed throughout India and Nepal to honour and thank one's spiritual and intellectual mentors, or gurus.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:41 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Guru Purnima 2023: Anupam Kher Shares Special Wish For His Gurus

New Delhi: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, veteran actor Anupam Kher wished all his mentors and shared a special post on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'The Kashmir Files' actor posted a shloka in Sanskrit to mark the special day. 

The post read, "om ajnana-timirandhasya jnananjana-salakaya chaksur unmilitam yena tasmai sri-gurave namah." He added, "On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I bow down to all my teachers."

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with wishes. One of the users wrote, "Guru poornima ki shubhkamnaye." "Happy Gurupurnima sir," another commented.

Guru Purnima is an important occasion observed throughout India and Nepal to honour and thank one's spiritual and intellectual mentors, or gurus. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, it occurs on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. This year, it's being observed on July 3 (Monday).

On this day, students show their gratitude to their professors. However, Guru Purnima emphasises the value of information that a teacher imparts with students. A 'guru' was regarded as a person's spiritual and academic advisor in Ancient Indian society.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in the thriller film 'IB71' opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal. He is currently busy shooting for 'Vijay 69'.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it.

He will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

Makers of the anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' on Sunday announced the film's official release date.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad