हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was fired from her first job at 12

"I was devastated, but it was a good lesson."

Gwyneth Paltrow was fired from her first job at 12
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, now the successful founder of a lifestyle company, was fired from her first job when she was just 12.

The 47-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late director-and-producer Bruce Paltrow, was working at a toy store on New York's Madison Avenue back then, but she was dismissed after failing to turn up for work while on school holidays, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I got fired because I went on spring break, but I didn't tell my boss. I just didn't show up for duty. I thought the world stops when you go on spring break," said the Oscar-winning actress.

"I was devastated, but it was a good lesson."

When she was still at school, Gwyneth and her friends used to go to "upscale" nightclubs, where they all felt very "sophisticated".

She told the Town & Country magazine: "What we figured out was that the more upscale places would let you in, but if you were trying to get into the Irish bar on Second Avenue, they wouldn't.

"We thought we were so sophisticated, talking about Dostoyevsky and cutting school to go to the Met. Margot Tenenbaum, but maybe with less eyeliner."

 

Tags:
Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow movies
Next
Story

Pooja Bhatt shares a thoughtful post on Good Friday - Check inside
Corona Meter
  • 7447Confirmed
  • 643Discharged
  • 239Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M36S

DNA: Will the world remain in lockdown till the vaccine arrives?