हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pooja Hegde

Hackers, you’ll suck: Pooja Hegde after Instagram account gets hacked, restored later

In her strongly-worded message to the hackers, the Pooja Hegde wrote, “Hackers, you’ll suck” and asked these people to “get a life”.

Hackers, you’ll suck: Pooja Hegde after Instagram account gets hacked, restored later
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hegdepooja

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media on Thursday to reveal that her Instagram account was hacked on last night for about an hour. She immediately reached out to her technical team to get the account restored.

In her strongly-worded message to the hackers, the South sensation wrote, “Hackers, you’ll suck” and asked these people to “get a life”. To her fans and followers, she tweeted saying, “Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking.”

Pooja further added that any messages or requests done from her Instagram account will be undone. "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram... Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty," she tweeted.

Read her messages here:

Off late, several actors have faced similar issues of their social media accounts getting hacked.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ with Akhil Akkineni. She also has an untitled film in the line-up with Prabhas. In Bollywood, she was last seen in ‘Housefull 4’.

Tags:
Pooja HegdePooja Hegde InstagramPooja Hegde Instagram account hacked
Next
Story

Remember actress Rimi Sen? She looks unrecognisable in her latest pics on Instagram – Check out!
  • 1,58,333Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 53,71,147Confirmed
  • 3,54,920Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M54S

Car-borne IED attack averted by security forces in Pulwama