Hackers, you’ll suck: Pooja Hegde after Instagram account gets hacked, restored later

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Hegde took to social media on Thursday to reveal that her Instagram account was hacked on last night for about an hour. She immediately reached out to her technical team to get the account restored.

In her strongly-worded message to the hackers, the South sensation wrote, “Hackers, you’ll suck” and asked these people to “get a life”. To her fans and followers, she tweeted saying, “Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking.”

Pooja further added that any messages or requests done from her Instagram account will be undone. "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram... Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty," she tweeted.

Read her messages here:

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Off late, several actors have faced similar issues of their social media accounts getting hacked.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ with Akhil Akkineni. She also has an untitled film in the line-up with Prabhas. In Bollywood, she was last seen in ‘Housefull 4’.