Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh

'Hai bebz', 'Ded': We love how Ranveer Singh just can't stop gushing over Deepika Padukone's post

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Hey, Deepika Padukone, have you seen Ranveer Singh's comments on your posts yet? The actor, though busy with '82 shoot in London, took out time to scroll through his wife's Instagram timeline and posts comments that are now going viral. 

We and the internet love how Ranveer is gushing over Deepika's posts. Yes, Ranveer is at it again!

"Hai bebz", "Shifting goalposts. I like that!" and "Ded" are some of the comments Ranveer left on Deepika's posts which she shared on Friday. One of them is a picture of her on the cover of Porter Edit magazine and the other is just a photo of plants.

Deepika features on the latest edition of Porter Edit magazine looking like a million bucks. She slays in a denim look. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shine bright like a diamond![with a whole lot of denim!] #PorterEdit @PorterMagazine

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The comments have left the netizens amused, like always. "I love your comments, Ranveer, I'm here for it" and "Ranveer, you know every girl deserves a man who loves his girl the way you love Deepika" are some of the replies on his comments. 

Deepika is also in London with Ranveer. She will co-star with him in '83, in which Ranveer plays legendary cricket Kapil Dev and Deepika features as his wife Romi Dev.  

Earlier this week, Ranveer posted a Boomerang video of Deepika waving at him on the streets of London.

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 in Italy after dating for six years. The couple has famously co-starred in blockbuster films like 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.  

'83 releases in 2020. 

