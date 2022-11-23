Hailey Bieber parties with husband Justin Bieber on her birthday in Tokyo- SEE PICS

Tokyo: Model and media personality Hailey Bieber recently set Instagram ablaze with pictures from her recent birthday bash. The `Drop The Mic` co-host turned 26 on Tuesday. She flew to Japan with husband Justin Bieber to celebrate the special day. The `What Do You Mean` singer did not hold back from sharing his affection towards the Rhode brand owner on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the two-time Grammy Awardee wrote, "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC". `OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM` he added. He shared a number of pictures featuring the couple sporting adorable woollen beanies.

While the `Baby` singer was clad in yellow, wife Hailey paired a brown sweater with navy-blue track pants. Both were seen leaning close to each other and sharing a quick peck in a bamboo forest. In a series of posts, the 28-year-old pop singer shared even more pictures from the bash. `ILY TOKYO` he wrote. The post included photos from a night out with Hailey. The two were seen having a merry time at a restaurant, with subsequent photos from a dance party and a house of mirrors. Ending his series of posts for the day, Justin shared some cosy snaps with Hailey from a flight.

Hailey herself took to her Instagram to share a series of images from her birthday fiesta. `26 IN TOKYO. so much love. 11.22.2` she wrote. A number of celebrities wished the `Saturday Night Live` actor in the comments, including `Wonderwoman` actor Gal Gadot and pop singer Demi Lovato. On the work front, Hailey was last seen in a cameo in the TV series `Dave`. Meanwhile, Justin last released his song `Honest` in April 2022. It is set to serve as the lead single from his upcoming seventh studio album.