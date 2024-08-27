Hailey Bieber Returns To Social Media With First Post Since Baby Jack Blues Arrival

Washington: Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have recently announced the birth of their first child. Now, Hailey has shared her first post since announcing the arrival of her son Jack Blues, reported People.

Sharing a scene from the 1989 animated movie 'The Land Before Time', Hailey's Instagram Stories featured a clip of when the dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera and Ducky were born.

In the video, one of the eggs hatches, revealing an enthusiastic baby dinosaur that breaks through and looks about.

The photo comes after Justin, 30, revealed in an Instagram post on August 23 that the pair, who married in 2018, had welcomed their baby boy.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," his caption read alongside a photo of Hailey holding the newborn's feet.

"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well," a source shared. "Hailey's doing well, too."

The insider claimed that the couple had been praying for the pregnancy and were happy to find out they were going to be parents.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the insider said. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

"Justin's already a great dad," the source added, reported People.