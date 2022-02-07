Hairstylist Seema Mane: The woman who turned Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta hairstyle into a sensation

Building a craze for something mandates it be exceptional and spanking new. This is why there is only a sparkle of trendsetters. Today we bring you one such soul, whose peculiar style of hairdressing is being celebrated and treasured by the whole nation. She is the celebrity hairstylist, Seema Mane! The woman behind Taapsee Pannu's almost every quirky hairstyle.

Seema Mane has played a significant role in so many movies by dressing the hair of several actors according to their varied roles or characters. Similarly, once again, by working with Taapsee Pannu for her upcoming movie Looop Lapeta, Seema has proved her mastery precisely. The actress looked funky in the small braided hairdo, which was complemented by tiny hoops and colourful hair ties.

This super-cool hairstyle fetched so much attention on the internet and garnered praises for Seema and Taapsee alike. Seema Mane and Taapsee Pannu have worked together on numerous projects like The Ghazi Attack, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyaan, Soorma, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Judwaa 2, etc.

While watching movies, we often forget to recognise the efforts taken by artists and individuals who work off-screen. Seema Mane has crossed oceans of struggle before receiving a notable name in the industry. She has proved her faultlessness in hairstyling by working with Tabu for the series "A Suitable Boy", with Kiara Advani for "Kabir Singh, Kalank, Good Newwz, M.S. Dhoni.

Seema Mane has been a hairstylist for other Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and also Vibhuti from the Ambani Family. We will see more of Seema Mane's super-cool and classy hairstyling in upcoming films, including Tapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible, Blur, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and many more.

Seema Mane has been working with Taapsee Pannu and Kiara Advani for a very long time. She has helped to portray several roles in numerous movies very accurately. The hairstylist is known for her sheer dedication which she blended with her passion. We hope to see more funky hairstyles by Seema Mane and wish the best for her future.