Halie Jade explains, why the questions surrounding her dad Eminem 'bother' her

Los Angeles: Popular rapper Eminem`s 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is speaking out on the attention surrounding her relationship with her father.

Hailie Jade recently hosted a `Ask Me Anything` episode of her podcast, but that doesn`t mean she should only be asked the famous rapper. Addressing the questions she received about the `Slim Shady` artiste, Hailie spoke on how it feels receiving questions about only her dad, reports eonline.com.

"Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?" Hailie said on her `Just a Little Shady` podcast "Because a lot of questions were about my dad."

As she put it, "The best way to say this is yes and no... Honestly, it`s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there`s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you`ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight." However, she said there`s a balance to be had when growing up in the public eye, saying, "Once it gets past that point though, I`m like, `I`m a person too.`"

The 26-year-old noted that she has more to offer than just being Eminem`s daughter. "So, it becomes tricky because I get it," Hailie added.

"But then, after a certain extent, I`m not going to speak on behalf of anyone. I`m not going to answer stuff that I don`t specifically have the answers to." Hailie detailed how her life was impacted by all the curiosity surrounding her father.

"I feel like growing up, when it would happen, I would get more bothered by it because I was like, `Why do people care?`" Hailie said.

"I was young and I didn`t totally understand the situation so I was like, that`s my dad. I don`t ask you about your dad." Though some questions have been okay to answer, Hailie noted that others would cross a line.

"And there are certain things that, yeah, that`s just weird that you want to know that, but then things that have been a little bit shared I understand why people are like, `OK is this true?`" Hailie added. "Some stuff it`s just like, that`s weird. Let`s move on."