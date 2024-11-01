Halloween 2024: Orry Recreated Iconic Characters Of Aamir Khan, Left Janhvi Kapoor In SHOCK
Orry took to social media, superimposing his face onto these characters and adding quirky titles.
New Delhi: Aamir Khan is a superstar who has consistently delivered amazing cinema to audiences. With his iconic films, he has brought to life memorable characters that still resonate with us. Whether it's Ghajini, Bhuvan, Akash, Mangal Pandey, or PK, each character is special and has created a phenomenon.
While we are all fans of his characters, Orry has emerged as the ultimate fanboy, recreating Aamir Khan's iconic characters in his unique style and shocked manhy including Janhvi Kapoor.
Have A Look At The Post:
He wrote the caption: "My name is Khan. and also wroted the movie names
Ghajni : Amazon Prime
Taare Zameen Par : YouTube
Lagaan : YouTube
Dil Chahta hai : Netflix
Rang De Basanti : Netflix
Talaash : Netflix
3 idiots : Amazon Prime
Mangal Pandey : Jio Cinemas
PK : Netflix
Dangal : Amazon Prime
Raja Hindustani : Jio Cinemas
Orry's frineds including Jahnvi Kapoor also commented on his post, ''In shock in awe in disbelief'', Khushi Kapoor also commented on his post, ''I am DEAD ur iconic'', Shikhar Pahariya also commented on orrys post, ''ICON''.
Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.
