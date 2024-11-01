Halloween 2024: Orry Recreated Iconic Characters Of Aamir Khan, Left Janhvi Kapoor In SHOCK

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is a superstar who has consistently delivered amazing cinema to audiences. With his iconic films, he has brought to life memorable characters that still resonate with us. Whether it's Ghajini, Bhuvan, Akash, Mangal Pandey, or PK, each character is special and has created a phenomenon.

While we are all fans of his characters, Orry has emerged as the ultimate fanboy, recreating Aamir Khan's iconic characters in his unique style and shocked manhy including Janhvi Kapoor.

Orry took to social media, superimposing his face onto these characters and adding quirky titles.

Have A Look At The Post:

He wrote the caption: "My name is Khan. and also wroted the movie names

Ghajni : Amazon Prime

Taare Zameen Par : YouTube

Lagaan : YouTube

Dil Chahta hai : Netflix

Rang De Basanti : Netflix

Talaash : Netflix

3 idiots : Amazon Prime

Mangal Pandey : Jio Cinemas

PK : Netflix

Dangal : Amazon Prime

Raja Hindustani : Jio Cinemas

Orry's frineds including Jahnvi Kapoor also commented on his post, ''In shock in awe in disbelief'', Khushi Kapoor also commented on his post, ''I am DEAD ur iconic'', Shikhar Pahariya also commented on orrys post, ''ICON''.

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.