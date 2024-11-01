Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814772https://zeenews.india.com/people/halloween-2024-orry-recreated-iconic-characters-of-aamir-khan-left-janhvi-kapoor-in-shock-2814772.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ORRY

Halloween 2024: Orry Recreated Iconic Characters Of Aamir Khan, Left Janhvi Kapoor In SHOCK

Orry took to social media, superimposing his face onto these characters and adding quirky titles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Halloween 2024: Orry Recreated Iconic Characters Of Aamir Khan, Left Janhvi Kapoor In SHOCK (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is a superstar who has consistently delivered amazing cinema to audiences. With his iconic films, he has brought to life memorable characters that still resonate with us. Whether it's Ghajini, Bhuvan, Akash, Mangal Pandey, or PK, each character is special and has created a phenomenon.

While we are all fans of his characters, Orry has emerged as the ultimate fanboy, recreating Aamir Khan's iconic characters in his unique style and shocked manhy including Janhvi Kapoor. 

Orry took to social media, superimposing his face onto these characters and adding quirky titles.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

He wrote the caption: "My name is Khan. and also wroted the movie names 

Ghajni : Amazon Prime
Taare Zameen Par : YouTube
Lagaan : YouTube
Dil Chahta hai : Netflix
Rang De Basanti : Netflix
Talaash : Netflix
3 idiots : Amazon Prime
Mangal Pandey : Jio Cinemas
PK : Netflix
Dangal : Amazon Prime
Raja Hindustani : Jio Cinemas

Orry's frineds including Jahnvi Kapoor also commented on his post, ''In shock in awe in disbelief'', Khushi Kapoor also commented on his post, ''I am DEAD ur iconic'', Shikhar Pahariya also commented on orrys post, ''ICON''. 

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK