Hang the culprits: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood stars demand justice for Hathras gangrape victim

New Delhi: Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and others have strongly condemned the brutal Hathras gangrape and demanded justice for the 19-year-old victim, who died on Tuesday at a Delhi hospital.

The woman was gangraped and brutally assaulted on September 14 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. The victim succumbed to her injuries today.



Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote that the incident had left him "angry and frustrated" and also called for the hanging of the rapists.

"Such brutality in Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise your voice to safeguard daughters and sisters. It's the least we can do," he tweeted.

Kangana demanded death for the culprits and wrote on Twitter: "Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters."

Farhan Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji and said, "Sad, sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on."

Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker too sought justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh said, "The culprits of this brutality & horrific crime should be hanged in public."

According to the Hathras SP, the four accused have been arrested will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

People across the nation have condemned the act and are demanding justice for the victim and her family.