New Delhi: National-Award Winning director Hansal Mehta once again showcased his sharp wit when addressing a troll on social media. Recently, he criticized Nandamuri Balakrishna for a viral video depicting him pushing actor Anjali. However, this stance led to backlash from some fans of Balakrishna. In response, a Twitter user attempted to troll Mehta by sharing a photo of him showing affection towards his wife, Safeena Hussain.

Hansal Mehta Reacts To Troll

Director took to his social media handle to respond to a user who made an offensive remark against him by sharing by sharing a PDA picture of Hansal Mehta and his wife. The user wrote,' Who is this scumbag in this Liplock photos @mehtahansal.' To which the director wrote,'Your trolling won’t work… it’s a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public.”

Check Out His Response Here:

Your trolling won't work_ it's a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public. https://t.co/26lTSsySCn May 31, 2024

The user was trying to refer to the filmmaker's previous tweet where he had criticized Nandamuri's aggressive behavior towards Anjali. By reposting the video, the The Buckingham Murders director wrote, “Who is this scumbag?'

On the work front, Hansal Mehta has critically acclaimed films like CityLights, Aligarh, Omerta, and Faraaz to his credit. Besides, he has garnered praise for web series including Scam 1992, Modern Love: Mumbai, and Scoop. His latest directorial, The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor, is slated for release in 2024.

Currently, Mehta is filming a historical series, Gandhi, with Pratik Gandhi portraying the titular role.