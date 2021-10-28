Hansal Mehta takes indirect jibe at NCB after Aryan Khan's bail, says 'I want to have blast tonight'

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay HC on Thursday (October 28) along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai drugs on cruise case.

Many celebs such as Seema Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Mika Singh and Hansal Mehta among others took to social media to celebrate the decision.

Amid all the messages, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to slight dig at the Narcotic Control Bureau by tweeting, "I want to have a blast tonight," referring to Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats that the NCB had used for building a case against the star kid.

Take a look at his tweet:

I want to have a blast tonight! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021

According to a Live Law report, NCB's counsel Anil Singh had cited Aryan Khan's message to Arbaaz Merchant about 'having a blast' during previous court proceedings. This was argued to be evidence for Aryan's involvement with drugs.

However, the star kid's lawyer Amit Desai said that the way the younger generations communicate is very different now and the message of 'having a blast' was misconstrued.

For the unversed, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai drugs on cruise case. The court will pronounce detailed order with reasons on Friday, i.e. on October 29.

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.