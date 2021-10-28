हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan bail

Gauri Khan's close friends Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor celebrate Aryan Khan bail in drugs case

Gauri Khan's close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan too celebrated the serving of the court and shared photos on their Instagram stories. 

Gauri Khan&#039;s close friends Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor celebrate Aryan Khan bail in drugs case
File Photo

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan must have breathed a sigh a relief on Thursday (October 28) after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case. Although the full court order with reasons and bail conditions will be released by the court on Friday, the support for SRK and his son started pouring in from all corners.

Gauri Khan's close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan too celebrated the serving of the court and shared photos on their Instagram stories. 

Seema Kapoor shared a throwback photo of Shah Rukh, Gauri along with their kids - Aryan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, thus rejoicing the decision of the court on the bail petition of Aryan Khan. 

Aryan Khan bail plea

Maheep Kapoor reshared a throwback photo, originally shared by her daughter Shanaya Kapoor from her childhood. In the picture, Shanaya and Aryan are seen walking side-by-side. She shared the picture with a couple of heart emojis.  

Aryan Khan bail plea

Shanaya's father and actor Sanjay Kapoor thanked Lord Ganesh, writing, "Jai siddhivinayak," on a picture of the deity and added a couple of folded hands emojis. 

Earlier, after the arrest of Aryan Khan, Maheep, Seema and Neelam were photographed making their way to Shah Rukh and Gauri's residence Mannat. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan Khan bailAryan Khan drugs caseAryan Khanaryan khan drugsArbaaz MerchantAryan Khan bail grantedAryan Khan cruise party drugs caseShah Rukh KhanMukul RohtagiGauri Khan
Next
Story

After Aryan Khan gets bail, Shanaya Kapoor celebrates with THIS adorable post!

Must Watch

PT37M7S

Taal Thok Ke: Who played 'political game' on Aryan Khan Drugs Case?