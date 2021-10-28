Gauri Khan's close friends Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor celebrate Aryan Khan bail in drugs case

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan must have breathed a sigh a relief on Thursday (October 28) after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case. Although the full court order with reasons and bail conditions will be released by the court on Friday, the support for SRK and his son started pouring in from all corners.

Gauri Khan's close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan too celebrated the serving of the court and shared photos on their Instagram stories.

Seema Kapoor shared a throwback photo of Shah Rukh, Gauri along with their kids - Aryan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, thus rejoicing the decision of the court on the bail petition of Aryan Khan.

Maheep Kapoor reshared a throwback photo, originally shared by her daughter Shanaya Kapoor from her childhood. In the picture, Shanaya and Aryan are seen walking side-by-side. She shared the picture with a couple of heart emojis.

Shanaya's father and actor Sanjay Kapoor thanked Lord Ganesh, writing, "Jai siddhivinayak," on a picture of the deity and added a couple of folded hands emojis.

Earlier, after the arrest of Aryan Khan, Maheep, Seema and Neelam were photographed making their way to Shah Rukh and Gauri's residence Mannat.