Drugs case: Will Aryan Khan and 2 others be released from Arthur Road Jail on Saturday?

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family and fans, the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) allowed bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai drugs on cruise case. The court will pronounce detailed order with reasons on Friday, i.e. on October 29.

Aryan and the other two accused have been granted bail over 20 days after their arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. According to Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai, all the three accused will be released either by tomorrow or by Saturday (October 30).

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday, according to PTI.

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said. Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.