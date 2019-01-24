Hansika Motwani reacts to her leaked private pictures, warns against responding to 'random' messages

New Delhi: Actress Hansika Motwani, who became the latest celebrity from the film industry to have fallen prey to the hackers, on Thursday issued a statement over the recent event of her private photo being leaked on social media.

A day after her pictures flooded the social media, the actress released a statement saying that her phone and Twitter accounts were hacked and warned against responding to the messages, containing her private pictures.

"Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages. My back end team is working on getting things in control," she said in a tweet earlier in the day.

Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control. — Hansika (@ihansika) January 23, 2019

As per reports, most of the posts, sharing her leaked pictures, were removed from Twitter. However, her pictures are still available on Instagram.

The leaked pictures show Hansika dressed in swimsuits in most of them. The picture seems to have been clicked during her recent trip to New York. The incident came as a huge shock to not just the actress but also her fans. As of now, she hasn't filed any complaint on the matter.

Earlier, a nude video of a lookalike of Hansika had surfaced on the internet. However, the actress had issued a statement saying that she wasn't the girl in the video and it was a case of mistaken identity.

On the professional front, she is currently working on UR Jameel's directorial Tamil film 'Maha', which is also her 50th film.