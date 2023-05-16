Hansika Motwani Reacts To Rumours Of Her Taking Hormonal Injections, Says ' People Are Jealous'

New Delhi: Actress Hansika Motwani has a huge fan base - all thanks to her solid body of work in Hindi and regional cinema. Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing South ventures. But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'. Hansika was seen in Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya and soon rumours about her taking hormonal injections to look 'older' than her actual age caught fire. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, both Hansika and her mother opened up on this speculation.

Hansika’s mom said, "Initially toh hum logon ko bohot takleef hoti thi. Kitne saal toh humlog bohot chup rahe the. Yaha tak ke aise aise iljam lagaye gaye the hum par ki jaise maine Hansika ko koi injection dia usko bada hone ke liye. Konsa injection hai? Mujhe bata do mein Birla, Tata se mein ameer ho jaungi. Tumko bhi deti hu, inko bhi deti hu and then I’m making money. Which mother can do such thing? Or anything beside kya aisa koi injection hai joh aapki hadiyo ko lamba karde? (It was very difficult for us. We were silent for years. People accused of things as if, I have injected something in Hansika for her to grow up soon. Which injection? Tell me also, I will become rich. I will give it to everyone and then I will make money. Which mother can do such a thing? And is there any injection which actually helps you grow?)."

Hansika added, "It’s a part and parcel of you being a celebrity. This is something that you have to be ready for. Initially, I used to hide stuff from her because I was on social media but this all happened even when social media was not there. So, we were very unaware of people that are talking about all crap that’s written. And then eventually, this came out again and whatever because of my wedding season. So, we were not going to hide it because there’s no truth to it."

The actress added, "I till today can’t take an injection. I can’t get a tattoo done is because I am scared of needles and why would a mother do that to someone? It’s just very clear that people are jealous of your growth but it’s ok. I think I’m doing something somewhere right that people are still talking about me. So, keep talking."