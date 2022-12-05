Hansika Motwani ties the knot with beau Sohael Kathuriya, gets teary-eyed during sindoor ceremony- WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday at a grand wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. Pictures and videos of the wedding have taken over the internet and they look absolutely gorgeous.

Hansika looked STUNNING in a red bridal lehenga, while Sohael won hearts in an ivory sherwani. A video of Hansika's grand entry to the wedding is going viral on the internet and fans cannot get enough. Also, another video of the varmala ceremony has surfaced the internet where the couple can be seen exchanging garlands on stage. The video, picture that is winning the internet is when tears are rolling down Hansika's eyes during the sindoor ceremony.

For the Haldi ceremony yesterday morning, the couple was seen twinning in white outfits with yellow floral prints.

Hansika confirmed her engagement to Mumbai-based businessman beau Sohail Khaturiya last month by sharing a couple of photos. Sohail proposed Hansika at the Eiffel Tower, and the photo looked no less than a film sequence. As per reports, the couple has also planned a polo match and a casino themed after party to be held on the eve of December 4.

For the unversed, Sohail Kathuria was earlier married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj, who is a common friend of Hansika.

Hansika Motwani began her career in the entertainment industry as a child artist and appeared in shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Son Pari', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'. She later shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in 'Koi Mil Gaya'. She made her debut in a lead role at the age of 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance. Later, she appeared in the Hindi film 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya.