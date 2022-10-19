Hansika Motwani's wedding in December this year, actress to marry Mumbai-based businessman!

NewsLifestylePeople
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

New Delhi: South sensation Hansika Motwani's wedding news is making all the goss right now. The actress is all set to tie the knot in December this year at a Jaipur fort, as per reports. Her wedding is going to be a grand affair and preparations are in full swing. 

According to an India TV report, Hansika's royal wedding will take place at a 450-year-old fort and palace. She is marrying a Mumbai-based businessman but has not commented on the development. The gorgeous actress's destination wedding is likely to be at the Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The wedding date has not been revealed as of now and the actress or her spokesperson is tight-lipped about the marriage rumour. However, the grapevine has it that she will marry later this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career. She made her Telugu movie debut with 'Desamuduru' and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing south ventures.

But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'. 

 

