AMITABH BACHCHAN

Happie bday to the Maha nayak: Ektaa R Kapoor wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

While the entire Bollywood was busy wishing Bachchan, Ektaa R Kapoor took to her social media and shared a video from her latest film ‘GoodBye’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The two of them have been close since she was a child and currently, the Megastar has worked with the Producer for a film named ‘GoodBye’.
New Delhi: As the superhero of our glorious cinema, Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, several celebrities including Ektaa R Kapoor came ahead to wish the Superstar a happy birthday. The two of them have been close since she was a child and currently, the Megastar has worked with the Producer for a film named ‘GoodBye’. 

While the entire Bollywood was busy wishing Bachchan, Ektaa R Kapoor took to her social media and shared a video from her latest film 'GoodBye'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Ektaa wrote “Happie bday to the Maha nayak !! 80 years of being relevant !!!! A huge feat for any human!! @amitabhbachchan”. Ektaa has spent a lot of her childhood at Amitabh’s house where she used to hang out with his children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. She has attended several birthday parties while growing up and has always looked up to the Mahanayak of the industry. 

Meanwhile, with her sheer knowledge of the audience's psyche and entrepreneurial zest, Ektaa R Kapoor is the one leading lady in the Indian entertainment industry who has always ruled the hearts of the audience around all the platforms. 

Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and serials to watch.

Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor has been making the headlines all year. Her show Lockkup turned out to be a major success and just like ‘Goodbye’, the producer has several amazing projects coming ahead.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan birthdayHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanEkta KapoorAmitabh Bachchan birthday wishes

