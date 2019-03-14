Happy Birthday Aamir Khan!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan turns a year older today. The actor has had a terrific celluloid journey so far. His impressive body of work has inspired many to follow the path of hard work and perfection. He is an icon for the aspiring actors and a role model to many.

Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan form the Khan triumvirate in the movie business and have been running successfully for more than two decades now. Aamir smashed all records with his path-breaking performance in sports biopic 'Dangal' which released in 2016.

The actor who believes in utmost detailing of any subject he picks started off his movie journey as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's project 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' (1973). Also, it was a film titled 'Holi' which released in 1984 that actually marked his feature film debut but it never saw the light of the day.

Aamir then ventured into mainstream showbiz with an impressive debut opposite Juhi Chawla in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', which released in 1988.

The actor has featured in several big hits, blockbuster ventures, innumerable commercials and has voiced his opinions on many pressing issues as well. Films like 'Lagaan', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Taare Zameen Par', '3 Idiots', 'PK' and 'Dangal' made him stand out from the crowd.

His television debut on 'Satyamev Jayate' again created an impact amongst the viewers as it threw limelight on the hard-hitting realities existing in our society. The actor has also struck a perfect balance between personal and professional life. Before marrying director Kiran Rao, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta and has two kids with her Junaid and Ira. Aamir and Kiran are blessed with a son named Azad Rao Khan.

The 54-year-old superstar is still ruling the pack and will be seen in many exciting projects. While a lot is said about his eye for detailing and how he gets into the skin of the character, we really want to see him take on the director's hat.

Here's wishing Mr Pefectionist a very Happy Birthday!