'Happy birthday Aapa Jaan' reads Sara Ali Khan's birthday cake from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan - In pics!

New Delhi: The generation next star Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday on August 12. On her birthday eve, Sara ushered in the celebrations with her fam-jam which made sure the stunning actress enjoys her special day.

Sara took to Instagram and put up a few stories. Take a look:

What caught our attention is the 'Happy Birthday Aapa Janan' written on one of the huge chocolate cakes in the middle. Looks like this one came from younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Recently, the fab-looking brother-sister duo went for a quick cycling session and decided to click some awesome pictures. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are social media favourites as their funny videos have often gone viral. Earlier, Sara posted an old home video with brother Ibrahim and the 'knock knock' thing got the internet hooked.

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days.

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official.

Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan a very happy birthday!