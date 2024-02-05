New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan’s journey in Bollywood has been stellar, with several hit films over a 24-year career, the actor has established himself as Bollywood royalty, carving a niche for himself outside of his family name. As the spotlight shines on Abhishek Bachchan for his recent performance in Ghoomer, it's the perfect time to cherish the exceptional journey of this Bollywood icon who has delighted audiences with diverse roles over the years.

Abhishek Bachchan stepped into the world of cinema with the film ‘Refugee’ in 2000, directed by J.P. Dutta. The actor received appreciation for his earnest performance with his screen presence catching the audience's attention, the sign of a promising debut.

Abhishek Bachchan hit new heights with Mani Ratnam's ‘Guru’ in 2007, where he portrayed the character of Gurukant Desai. The film received critical acclaim, and Abhishek's nuanced performance earned him widespread recognition, earning him honour and establishing his credibility as an actor.

Over the years, Abhishek has embraced a wide range of roles, showcasing his versatility. From intense dramas like ‘Yuva’ to action films like Dhoom and light-hearted comedies like ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, he has proved his ability to adapt to diverse films, winning hearts with each performance

One of his finest works came with 2023’s ‘Ghoomer', a film about the triumph of human spirit, Abhishek Bachchan brings to the silver screen a different kind of character, broken, beaten down and bitter, a man frustrated with his life, who often blames the system and the world around him to deal with his failure. Seeing Abhishek in yet another nuanced role was a treat for his fans. Seeing Abhishek's character live out success through his prodigy brought a tear to the eyes of many, making this one of Junior Bachchan’s most entertaining roles to date.

Known for picking meaningful scripts, Abhishek Bachchan never fails to amaze the audience with his wit and charismatic persona. His cinematic journey from "Refugee" to the enchanting "Ghoomer" is a testament to his perseverance, growth, and ability to captivate audiences with diverse roles.