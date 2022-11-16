Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: Times when the 'Aashiqui 2' actor made headlines with his dating rumours!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who turned 37 on Wednesday, is one of the most handsome stars in the Hindi film industry and even though his journey at the box office has been a roller coaster, he still enjoys a massive fan following. Being the ladies man that Aditya naturally is, he`s always kept his fans curious in terms of whom he is in a relationship with. So, as the actor turns another year older today, let`s have look at the times when the `Malang` actor made headlines with his dating rumours.

Shraddha Kapoor

After featuring in the 2013 blockbuster film `Aashiqui 2`, there were reports that the on-screen pair became a real-life couple. Their romance wasn`t exactly a secret and the duo even appeared on a chat show together. Both Aditya and Shraddha seemed to be in a serious relationship for a long time before they had to call it quits.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea and Aditya were VJ at one point of time in their respective careers before moving on to the silver screen. According to reports after dating for some time, the good-looking couple parted ways for unknown reasons.

Ahana Deol

It is said that Hema Malini`s daughter Ahana was in a relationship with Aditya and they first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s `Guzaarish`. Reportedly, both fell in love with each other and, as per industry gossip, the duo dated for four years before ending it.

Katrina Kaif

Though short-lived, the rumours of a brewing romance between Katrina and Aditya spread like wildfire when the actors shared the screen in their film `Fitoor` where the duo played the role of two passionate lovers. However, the news of their affair fizzled out quickly.

Ananya Panday

Speculations regarding what is going on between Aditya and Ananya started after the latter in 2022 said on `Koffee With Karan` that the `Malang` actor is her latest crush. Karan Johar even quizzed Ananya about seeing her with Aditya at one of his parties. The duo was also seen allegedly getting cosy at a party.