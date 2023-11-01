Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Check Out Actresses Net-Worth, Houses, Car Collections And More

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the Divas of Bollywood, one of the finest actors of the industry today who has been ruling hearts for decades now. Aish is turning 50 today and one can say she is aging like a fine wine! From her charismatic on-screen presence to her red-carpet appearances, the actress has already left an indelible impression among audiences in her long acting career spanning nearly three decades. The actress has many assets, houses and a net worth one will not believe, let us dig in and unveil all that her fans wanna know.

Aishwarya Rai Personal Life

Aishwarya Rai, born on November 1, 1973, in Mangalore, Karnataka completed her schooling at the Arya Vidya Mandir High School, Mumbai, while she did her intermediate schooling at Jai Hind College.

Miss World Aishwarya Rai

In 1994, Rai entered and won the Miss World pageant while representing India, which garnered her major stardom and she earned global recognition as well. Her pictures from the pageant still inspire many of the young women today.

Aishwarya Rai Family

In 2007, Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan and became the daughter-in-law of Bollywood’s iconic Bachchan family. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. She is the daughter-in-law to Bollywood's biggest-ever superstar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai's Net Worth

According to a GQ India report, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 776 crore, which makes her one of the richest actresses in the Indian film industry. Allegedly, she charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each movie and around Rs 6-7 crore for brand endorsements.

The actress is associated with some amazing brands like like L’Oreal and the Swiss Luxury watch Longines. Apart from these, she has also been the face of many brands including LUX, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Titan Watches, Lakmé Cosmetics, Casio pager, Philips, Palmolive, Cadbury, Fuji Films, Kalyan Jewellers, and TTK Prestige Group, among others.

Aishwarya Rai's Houses

Aish resides with her lovely family in the Bachchan bungalow, 'Jalsa' located in Mumbai's Juhu valued at Rs 112 crore. Besides the family bungalow, the duo, Abhishek and Aishwarya, own a villa together in the Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, which is valued at Rs 16 crore. The couple also have a luxury apartment worth Rs 20 crore in the Bandra-Kurla Complex of Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai's Cars

The actress owns a luxurious collection of cars including A Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz S500, Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe, Lexus LX 570, and many more.

On The Film Front

Aishwarya has an interesting lineup of movies ahead including 'Woh Kaun Thi' remake and an untitled Sujoy Ghosh directorial.