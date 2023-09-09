trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659995
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: From Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Post Adorable Messages For 'OMG 2' Star

Akshay Kumar marks 56th birthday on September 9, 2023. Here's how bollywood stars wished the 'OMG 2' star. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: From Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Post Adorable Messages For 'OMG 2' Star Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'favourite' star Akshay Kumar marks 56th birthday today. From fans to celebrities, the actor enjoys a warm reputation among all. 'OMG 2' actor continues to stun the audience with his dynamic acting skills. Known for maintaining solid friendships, B-town stars have taken to the social media to wish Bollywood's Khiladi.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday favourite… Love you tons always. Have a fab one."


 

Ajay Devgn took to X and wished Akshay Kumar in an hilarious way. 

Recently, the teaser of Akshay's upcoming movie 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was dropped online. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Soorarai Pottru remake, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train