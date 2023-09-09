Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: From Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Post Adorable Messages For 'OMG 2' Star

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'favourite' star Akshay Kumar marks 56th birthday today. From fans to celebrities, the actor enjoys a warm reputation among all. 'OMG 2' actor continues to stun the audience with his dynamic acting skills. Known for maintaining solid friendships, B-town stars have taken to the social media to wish Bollywood's Khiladi.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday favourite… Love you tons always. Have a fab one."

Ajay Devgn took to X and wished Akshay Kumar in an hilarious way.

Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar _



Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/TM2Ku6kOxz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2023

A very Happy Birthday to @akshaykumar . Live long and Strong __ — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 9, 2023

Recently, the teaser of Akshay's upcoming movie 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was dropped online. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Soorarai Pottru remake, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.