Alia Bhatt Net Worth: Check Out At Actress’ Luxurious House, Expensive Cars, Rs 150 Cr Start-Up And Others

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, the renowned Indian actress, who garnered international attention with her role in the Hollywood series ‘Heart of Stone,’ boasts an impressive repertoire of 20 blockbuster Bollywood films, including notable titles like ‘Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva,’ ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ ‘Gully Boy,’ and ‘Raazi.’ Among these cinematic endeavours, an astounding seven have surpassed the coveted Rs 100 crore revenue milestone, a testament to her undeniable star power that resonates across the industry.

Transitioning seamlessly into entrepreneurship, Alia embarked on a confident journey by founding Ed-a-Mamma, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) enterprise dedicated to offering meticulously crafted playwear for children. Committed to sustainability without compromising on creativity and design, her vision has propelled Ed-a-Mamma to remarkable success, with its valuation currently standing at an impressive Rs 150 crores within just a year of its inception.

Beyond the realm of entertainment and commerce, Alia Bhatt's financial acumen extends to angel investments, notably in Phool.Co, a D2C wellness brand backed by IIT Kanpur. Embracing her commitment to fostering sustainable and earth-conscious practices, her undisclosed contributions reflect her dedication to supporting impactful ventures.

A staunch advocate for women empowerment in the business arena, Alia has demonstrated her support through strategic investments in pioneering enterprises like Nykaa and Style Cracker, both spearheaded by women entrepreneurs. These investments not only underscore her belief in fostering female-led initiatives but also highlight her commitment to nurturing a diverse and inclusive business landscape.

Diversifying her portfolio, Alia Bhatt has ventured into film production, showcasing her business prowess with the Netflix hit ‘Darlings’ under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. This foray into production complements her illustrious acting career, solidifying her multifaceted presence in the entertainment industry.

With her myriad successful ventures propelling her financial standing, Alia's net worth has soared to an impressive Rs 299 crores, as reported by Forbes. Positioned as one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, her remuneration for films and endorsements underscores her stature as a formidable force in the industry.

In addition to her professional achievements, Alia's lavish lifestyle is evidenced by her opulent Rs 13.11 crore apartment in the upscale Bandra locality of Mumbai, complemented by a fleet of luxury vehicles including a BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, Audi Q7, and Range Rover Vogue, reflecting her discerning taste and elevated status.

Recognized for her impactful contributions, Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Time 100 Impact Award in 2022, celebrating her conscious business decisions and remarkable achievements in the entertainment industry. Beyond her professional accolades, she remains an inspiration as a compassionate and empathetic individual, embodying the essence of a true trailblazer and role model.