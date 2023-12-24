Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: How Does Animal Sensation Maintains Envious Physique At 67?

New Delhi: Marking his 67th birthday on 24th December, the ever-inspiring cinema icon Anil Kapoor not only adds another candle to his cake but also redefines health goals through his exemplary fitness regimen. A journey into the fitness wisdom of this timeless icon reveals a dedication to health that transcends age.

Riding high with his success on OTT and cinema screens with 'The Night Manager' and 'Animal', Anil Kapoor has set a high fitness bar. With pictures and videos circulating showcasing heart-pounding exercises and rejuvenating stretches on his social media handles, this megastar has been an inspiration for youth and the old alike. A consistent active lifestyle with a healthy diet coupled with regular workout sessions is the fitness secret that has kept the icon in prime shape throughout his illustrious career.

Known for his perpetual youthful appearance and unwavering energy, Kapoor's commitment to fitness is evident in every facet of his life. His intense workout sessions challenge his physical limits to calming stretches that promote flexibility and agility, Kapoor's approach to fitness is both comprehensive and inspiring. All this has helped him not only perform his stunts for regressive action schedules for his projects 'The Night Manager' and 'Animal', but also helped him keep him in shape for his upcoming much anticipated aerial action flick 'Fighter' where he will be seen performing stunts with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Anil Kapoor's fitness journey stands as a testament to resilience and a source of cross-generational motivation. His dedication to a healthy lifestyle provides timeless insights. Now, set to redefine aerial action in Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures "Fighter," releasing on January 25, the teaser has sparked conversations and garnered 34 million views. Happy Birthday to the eternal fitness icon!