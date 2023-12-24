New Delhi: 'Mr. India' Anil Kapoor turns 67 today. No wonder, the actor has had a meritorious journey in the industry. Looking back, here's a quick reflection on Anil Kapoor's extraordinary journey through the film industry that spanned over four decades.

Mr. Kapoor's journey signifies not merely the ticking of the clock but a lasting stop, that has etched an indelible mark on the fabric of not only in Indian Film Industry but also in Hollywood. Transitioning from his initial breakthrough roles to his recent blockbuster, Animal (2023), Kapoor's cinematic expedition unfolds as a rich fabric woven with threads of versatility and brilliance.

Kapoor first captured hearts with his iconic dance in Tezaab (1988), prior to which he had gone to redefine the hero archetype in Mr India (1987), becoming synonymous with charm and charisma. The '80s and '90s witnessed Kapoor's rise to stardom with unforgettable performances in timeless classics like Ram Lakhan (1989), Parinda (1989) and Pukaar (2000).

His portrayal of characters in Kishen Kanhaiya (1990) and No Entry (2005) showcased his knack for seamlessly transitioning between genres. The new millennium brought fresh challenges, met head-on by Kapoor, as seen in his nuanced roles in Nayak (2001) and the critically acclaimed, his first international project Slumdog Millionaire (2008), which earned him global acclaim, opening doors to Hollywood. His performances have continued to evolve with the time, from the gripping intensity of Mashaal (1984) to the humor-laden enigma of Welcome (2007).Anil Kapoor's foray into digital platforms shines in the recent web series 'The Night Manager' (2023), showcasing his adaptability beyond traditional cinema. Approaching his 64th year, the success of the latest blockbuster 'Animal' (2023) affirms Kapoor's timeless appeal and ability to engage diverse audiences.

Megastar Anil Kapoor's cinematic journey is a testament to dedication, versatility, and ongoing reinvention—an artistic celebration leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema's essence. Now, poised to redefine aerial action in Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures 'Fighter', releasing on January 25, 2024. The teaser with gritty aerial action sequences has ignited conversations and 34 million views, and counting. Collaborating with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Kapoor promises an enthralling experience. Here's to 40 years of enchantment, celebrating the Megastar who continuously reshapes storytelling on the silver screen.