Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Step Inside Actresses Mumbai Home Worth Rs 34 Crore - In Pics

The couple, who is supremely successful in their respective professions, have many addresses. They have an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug. 

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved, adored, popular and stylish couples in the industry. Fans often call them the power couple as their chemistry is undoubtedly the best. The couple, who is supremely successful in their respective professions, have many addresses. They have an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug. Anushka is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and as she turns a year older today, let us explore the actress' royal Mumbai residence.

Virushka's ‘is situated on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex in Worli, Mumbai. According to Siasat, the couple bought the luxurious apartment for Rs 34 crore and often share glimpses of it on Instagram. 

Here's a sneak peek into the power couple's mansion.

The Living Area

TV Cabinate

A Sassy Corner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The Stunning View

The Perfect Picture Spot

The Stunning Sofa Set

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Here's the Roof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The Royal View

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and started dating but never confirmed it in public. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 and now they have a daughter together, Vamika.

On the professional front, Virat is busy with Indian Premiere League (IPL) leading his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic of Jhulan Goswami, 'Chakda Xpress,' directed by Prosit Roy.

