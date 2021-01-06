हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AR Rahman

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 songs of the maestro that should be on everyone’s playlist!

The renowned musician made his debut in the music industry with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Roja’ in 1992. 

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 songs of the maestro that should be on everyone's playlist!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/arrahman

New Delhi: Music maestro AR Rahman rang in his 54th birthday on Wednesday (January 6). The renowned musician made his debut in the music industry with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Roja’ in 1992. The songs were superhit and the movie is still remembered because of its soulful music. 

Any song that Rahman touches leaves an indelible mark in people’s memories. This remains one of the top reasons why the humble musician has a global fanbase. On the music composer-singer’s birthday, here are a few of his best songs: 

1. Jai Ho 

After the 2008 film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ won Best Picture at Oscars, its song ‘Jai Ho’ became an anthem for Indians at the time, symbolizing India’s victory. The AR Rahman song makes everyone groove even today. Rahman won Best Original Song for ‘Jai Ho’ at 2009 Oscars. 

2. Agar Tum Saath Ho 

Every broken heart’s poem, this AR Rahman composition makes one remember about their lost love. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, the song from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Tamasha’ is one of the most iconic songs of Rahman.

3. Nadaan Parindey 

This song takes you on a divine level. Written by Irshad Kamil, crooned by Mohit Chauhan, Rahman’s composition, ‘Nadaan Parindey’ from the movie ‘Rockstar’ is a song that stays with you for a long time. 

4. Dil Se Re 

‘Dil Se Re’ from the movie ‘Dil Se’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Rahman sang as well as composed the song while the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. Anuradha Sriram and Anupama also gave their voices to this beautiful song. 

5. Tu Hi Re 

Crooned by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, Rahman’s composition for 1995 romantic drama film ‘Bombay’ offers an emotional journey in search of one’s beloved. Directed by Mani Ratnam, ‘Bombay’ is recalled for its storyline and songs. 

Rahman is currently busy composing music for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. On the personal front, he lost his mother Kareema Begum recently. Paying homage to his mother, the musician had posted a picture of her with no caption. 

Here’s wishing the musician who weaves magic through his songs. Happy Birthday, AR Rahman!  

 

Tags:
AR RahmanHappy Birthday AR RahmanAR Rahman songsAR Rahman filmsMani Ratnam
