Happy Birthday Archana Puran Singh: Ms. Braganza hid her wedding with Parmeet Sethi for this SHOCKING reason!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Miss Braganza, Archana Puran Singh is celebrating her 60th birthday today. Archana played the role of Miss Braganza in the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and fans adored her for it, still do.

On this 60th birthday of the actress, we have a very interesting story, actually a love story for you that'll leave you stunned.

Archana Puran Singh married actor Parmeet Sethi in 1992. The couple kept their marriage hidden from the world for about 4 years.

About keeping her marriage a secret, Archana had said that in the olden days, the thinking of the film industry was that if a woman is married, she won't be able to work as per our expectations. It used to be said in the industry that married actresses do not get much work.

"This is why Parmeet and I thought that we will keep this ceremony to ourselves for some time. In fact, Parmeet did not want the marriage to affect my career in any way, so we both decided to hide it," she said.

Also, Parmeet had once said in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that, "We decided to marry each other at 11 o'clock in the night and we went straight to find a Pandit Ji. At around 12 o'clock we met Pandit Ji who asked us if we were running away and getting married, then Pandit Ji said that marriage does not happen like this, Muhurta has to be kept in mind. We gave him some money the same night and got married the next morning at 11."

Archana and Parmeet met after coming into the film industry and gradually their friendship turned into love. It is said that Parmeet and Archana were in a live-in relationship for some time.

For the unversed, this is Archana's second marriage, her first one did not go well and she got divorced.