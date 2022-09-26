NewsLifestylePeople
ARCHANA PURAN SINGH

Happy Birthday Archana Puran Singh: Ms. Braganza hid her wedding with Parmeet Sethi for this SHOCKING reason!

On this 60th birthday of the actress, we have a very interesting story, actually a love story for you that'll leave you stunned.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On this 60th birthday of the actress, we have a very interesting story, actually a love story for you that'll leave you stunned.
  • Archana Puran Singh married actor Parmeet Sethi in 1992. The couple kept their marriage hidden from the world for about 4 years.

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday Archana Puran Singh: Ms. Braganza hid her wedding with Parmeet Sethi for this SHOCKING reason!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Miss Braganza, Archana Puran Singh is celebrating her 60th birthday today. Archana played the role of Miss Braganza in the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and fans adored her for it, still do.

On this 60th birthday of the actress, we have a very interesting story, actually a love story for you that'll leave you stunned.

Archana Puran Singh married actor Parmeet Sethi in 1992. The couple kept their marriage hidden from the world for about 4 years. 

About keeping her marriage a secret, Archana had said that in the olden days, the thinking of the film industry was that if a woman is married, she won't be able to work as per our expectations. It used to be said in the industry that married actresses do not get much work. 

"This is why Parmeet and I thought that we will keep this ceremony to ourselves for some time. In fact, Parmeet did not want the marriage to affect my career in any way, so we both decided to hide it," she said.

Also, Parmeet had once said in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that, "We decided to marry each other at 11 o'clock in the night and we went straight to find a Pandit Ji. At around 12 o'clock we met Pandit Ji who asked us if we were running away and getting married, then Pandit Ji said that marriage does not happen like this, Muhurta has to be kept in mind. We gave him some money the same night and got married the next morning at 11."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

Archana and Parmeet met after coming into the film industry and gradually their friendship turned into love. It is said that Parmeet and Archana were in a live-in relationship for some time. 

For the unversed, this is Archana's second marriage, her first one did not go well and she got divorced.

Live Tv

Archana Puran SinghArchana Puran Singh birthdayHappy Birthday Archana Puran SinghMs BraganzaArchana Puran Singh love storyArchana Puran Singh husbandArchana Puran Singh weddingsParmeet Sethi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral