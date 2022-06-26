New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor is one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry today. Today, as he turns a year older, his lovely sisters are all sharing adorable birthday wishes for their bro. Kapoor sisters including Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam, Shanaya have wished Arjun Kapoor in the sweetest way possible, have a look.

Arjun's half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor penned down sweet notes to mark the day. Janhvi took a picture with the birthday boy on her Insta story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most wise and strong and witty brother who can put a smile on any ones face. My brother (smiling emoticon) still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours (heart emoticon) you've worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that's tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Not just when I make my 'My mind is friend I need advice' calls. Thank you for having my back and always keeping it real. I love you!!"

Khushi on the other hand, share a beautiful picture with Arjun and wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor Love and miss you loads. Thank you for being you.

Also, Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram stories and share some cute throwback pictures of herself with Arjun.

The actor also received a birthday wish from his cousin Sonam Kapoor. She dropped a series of pictures and wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we've grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."

Arjun's younger sister Anshula Kapoor wrote a long caption for her 'number one human.' Sharing a bunch of childhood pictures of the birthday boy, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my number one human in the entire universe. @arjunkapoor, You show me everyday what it feels like to be surrounded by a forcefield of unconditional love. You make my life a million times better by just being you. You have this innate ability to make the Sun shine somehow even when it feels like there is no sun at all.. You indulge me beyond my dreams but also show me the mirror when I need someone to be 100% honest with me.. you can make me laugh even when it feels like it’s the last thing I’m capable of doing.. you make me want to be a better human.."

"I aspire to have a heart half as good as yours, and your capacity to show up and do everything that you do for the people that matter to you. You are unequivocally & unmistakably the best brother a girl could even dream of having.. the kindest, funniest, biggest hearted human I know. Thank you for loaning me your strength when I have none of my own, and for anchoring me when it is easier to float away. I wish mom were here to see the man you’ve grown into. You’ve done her proud.. And I know that wherever she is, she’s looking at you with all her love. I love you. I’ve got your back," she added.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.