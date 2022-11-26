Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: Rifts with SRK to rumoured affair with Sussanne Khan- Top controversies of the 50-year-old actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal may be away from the silver screen these days, but he always remains in news regarding his personal life. Rampal is turning 50 today but he looks very young according to his age as he is addicted to workouts and a healthy lifestyle. Arjun has always had controversies around him, from fighting with SRK to dating rumours with Hrithik Roshan's wife, here we have listed the top controversies of the 'Om Shanti Om' actor.

Arjun lives with his girlfriend Gabriella

Arjun Rampal is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, he has given many tremendous performances. After separating from Mehar, his present girlfriend Gabriela Demetriades entered his life. After the death of Arjun's mother, Arjun had gotten into a very dark, emotional and weak phase, this is when Gabriella took care of him and helped him to get out of this pain.

Arjun's son without marriage

One day everyone was surprised after the news of Gabriela's pregnancy suddenly came to the fore. Arjun and Gabriella have a son named Eric. The couple also faced negativity on social media for having a child out of wedlock. Arjun also has two daughters from his first marriage, Mahika and Marya.

Fight with Shahrukh and Ranbir

Arjun and Shah Rukh worked together in the film 'Ra One', but during this time there was news of an ugly fight between the two. Arjun was upset that many of his scenes were removed from the film.

A heated argument with Ranbir Kapoor

Apart from SRK, the matter of his fight with Ranbir Kapoor also came to the fore. There was a rift between the two actors during the film 'Roy'. Ranbir Kapoor had a cameo in the film, but he was shown as the lead actor in the trailer and promotions. Arjun got angry with this.

Name associated with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife

You will be surprised to know that Arjun Rampal's name has also been associated with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. In media reports, Arjun Rampal was also told the reason for Sussanne and Hrithik's divorce. On the other hand, Arjun had also taken divorce his wife Mehar.