New Delhi: Asha Bhosle is one of those names who do not need a big introduction, everyone knows her and loves her melodious voice. When she sings, she mesmerises people, when she cooks it goes straight to the heart. Yes, Asha Bhosle is not only a great singer, but there is magic in her hands that the one who eats her food, never forgets. Born on 8 September 1933 in Sangli, Asha is also a playback singer, entrepreneur and actress. But a few people know that she is also a brilliant cook.

Asha Bhosle, sister of Hindi cinema's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, had a lot of ups and downs in her life. Her childhood was not very happy. It has not been easy for Asha to make her place as a singer, but today on her birthday, let's talk about her other skills apart from singing.

We have all heard stories about Asha Tai's life, but there is little discussion about her hobby of cooking.

Asha Bhosle's Plan 'B'

As lovely as Asha Bhosle's voice is, her hand-cooked food is no less. According to media reports, Asha Tai is very fond of cooking, many celebs are fond of her hand-made kadhai meat and biryani. In an interview, the veteran singer herself had told that if she had not been a singer, she would have been a cook for sure. Asha Bhosle has won prestigious awards like Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan in singing, but along with singing, she also kept her cooking hobby alive.

Asha Bhosle's restaurant chain

Asha Bhosle is the owner of a chain of restaurants. The legendary singer runs restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait under the name of 'Asha's.' Apart from this, they also have restaurants in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain. Indian food is specially served in these restaurants. Not only this, Asha herself trains the chefs of there for the perfect taste and aroma. The story of Asha's restaurant does not end here only. International fame cook Russell Scott bought the Asha brand rights for the UK. Under this, there is a plan to open about 40 restaurants under the name 'Asha.'

Asha Bhosle personal life

Talking about Asha Bhosle's personal life, she has married twice in her life. The first marriage was to Ganpat Rao, who was Lata Mangeshkar's PA. Singer's entire family was against this marriage, but on her insistence, Asha married Ganpat, who was twice her age. They share two sons and one daughter together. After this, she married the famous musician RD Burman. Burman was 6 years younger than Asha.