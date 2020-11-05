Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty: Father Suniel Shetty's wish for daughter is priceless!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya celebrates her birthday on November 5. And to make her day even more special, daddy cool posted a picture of Athiya Shetty with a priceless birthday wish.

Suniel Shetty wrote in the caption: TIA .... where my LIFE begins and LOVE never ends .... happy birthday my baby ... I thank life everyday for giving me the gift of YOU

Several fans appreciated the lovely birthday wish post and dropped their messages on Suniel Shetty's timeline.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Reportedly, she will be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty!