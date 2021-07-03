Happy Birthday Bharti Singh! Check out her loved-up pics with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

New Delhi: The 'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh turns a year old today, i.e on July 03 (Saturday).

Comedienne Bharti started her career as a contestant on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' show and then there was no turning back for her. From being a host to the highest-paid female comic actress, Bharti has definitely come a long way.

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa. On the occasion of Comedy Queen’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at her most loved-up pictures with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Check out the recent pictures and videos over here:

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter.

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. In few, they participated as contestants including- 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Haarsh and Bharti hosted the shows together including- Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine and India's Best Dancer among others.