Bharti Singh

Happy Birthday Bharti Singh! Check out her loved-up pics with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

On the occasion of Comedy Queen Bharti Singh’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at her most loved-up pictures with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. 

Happy Birthday Bharti Singh! Check out her loved-up pics with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh turns a year old today, i.e on July 03 (Saturday). 

Comedienne Bharti started her career as a contestant on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' show and then there was no turning back for her. From being a host to the highest-paid female comic actress, Bharti has definitely come a long way. 

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony that took place in Goa. On the occasion of Comedy Queen’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at her most loved-up pictures with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. 

Check out the recent pictures and videos over here:

 

 

The power couple fell for each other on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Bharti participated as a contestant and Haarsh was a new scriptwriter. 

The duo also participated in many reality shows later. In few, they participated as contestants including- 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. 

Haarsh and Bharti hosted the shows together including- Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine and India's Best Dancer among others.

