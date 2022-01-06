Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Here are some of lesser-known facts about Bollywood Bombshell

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is defiantly among one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. Born on 7 January 1979, the actress worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali films and is well known for her bold and seductive image in the film industry. Bipasha stepped into the Bollywood industry when she made her debut in 2001 with a negative role in the thriller Ajnabee. The movie was such a hit that it won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

As the actress turns a year older on Friday (January 6), w bring to you some of the lesser-known facts about her:

Bipasha had never planned to take up a modelling career, until she met model Mehr Jessia Rampal at a hotel in Kolkata who suggested her to take up modelling. In fact, she wanted to become a doctor and pursue medical stream after clearing her board exams.

Bipasha Basu started off with modelling at a very early age. She also regrets quitting studies, in order to pursue a glamorous career.

Bipasha had admitted that she has a huge crush on Hollywood star Brad Pitt. She once said, "He just has to be confident of himself, and if he happens to look like Brad Pitt, well and good."

She is acrophobic. In an interview, she admitted that she is afraid of heights.

Bipasha was ranked 8 in Times' 50 most desirable women in 2011 and ranked 13 in 2012.

Bipasha Basu was not the first choice for Corporate (2006). She replaced Aishwarya Rai to bag the role. Bipasha Basu had also replaced Aishwarya Rai in the role of Tulaja because she was no longer available on the dates of filming in movie Singularity.

Bipasha Basu was fondly called as 'Lady Goonda' by her school friends.

