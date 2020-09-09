Happy Birthday Cookie, says Shilpa Shetty to hubby Raj Kundra in the most romantic video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and wished businessman husband Raj Kundra on birthday in the most romantic and love-filled way. She shared a video comprising family pictures giving us a glimpse of their kids - Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote a heartfelt caption. She wrote: Happy birthday, my Cookie Happy happppppyyyyyyy birthday, my Cookie @rajkundra9! You truly are a complete package... the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, or friend anyone could ask for! The Universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh. My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always."Love infinity u" it’s not just engraved on my wedding ring but also my heart... forever. This is “OUR” song from The Greatest Showman... so apt, because the time I spend with you is... ‘NEVER Enough’ credit: @atlanticrecords #birthdayboy #love #blessed #gratitude #RajKundra #family #hubby

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often share hilarious videos and posts on social media. Especially, during the lockdown period due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the power couple became quite popular for their interesting and fun videos.

On the work front, she will be seen in Nikamma by Sabbir Khan. It stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa also has Hungama 2 by Priyadarshan, which Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.